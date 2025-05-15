© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chris Brown ARRESTED in UK Over Brutal 2023 Club Assault | Shocking New Allegations
Description:
R&B superstar Chris Brown has been arrested in Manchester, UK, in connection with a 2023 nightclub assault. According to police and a pending lawsuit, Brown allegedly struck music producer Abe Diaw with a bottle of Don Julio 1942, then stomped on him and kicked him unconscious.
This incident adds to Brown’s long history of legal troubles — including his infamous 2009 assault case involving Rihanna.
🚨 Full breakdown of the charges, the alleged attack, and what could happen next.
