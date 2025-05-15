Chris Brown ARRESTED in UK Over Brutal 2023 Club Assault | Shocking New Allegations

R&B superstar Chris Brown has been arrested in Manchester, UK, in connection with a 2023 nightclub assault. According to police and a pending lawsuit, Brown allegedly struck music producer Abe Diaw with a bottle of Don Julio 1942, then stomped on him and kicked him unconscious.





This incident adds to Brown’s long history of legal troubles — including his infamous 2009 assault case involving Rihanna.





