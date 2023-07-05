Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Foucault Rapist Icon of the Left!
channel image
Culture War Encyclopedia
0 Subscribers
20 views
Published Yesterday

Based on the section on Foucault in the Culture War Encyclopedia here -
https://culturewarencyclopedia.substack.com/p/michel-foucault
which is from my Culture War Encyclopedia - https://culturewarencyclopedia.substack.com/p/culture-war-encyclopedia
Subscribe to me on better platforms than Youtube and friend me on social mediaz - https://justintrouble.substack.com/p/justin-trouble

Keywords
leftpedophilefoucault

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket