US Transportation Secretary: The More Gas Price Pain...The More Benefit!

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report
First up today a HUGE announcement from the Ron Paul Liberty Report!! Then on today's program: Biden's Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg believes Americans suffering at the gas pumps is actually a very good thing because it will force them to purchase electric vehicles. US Rep Massie hammers this delusional view. Also today: Ukraine threatens to smash Crimea and the Black Sea Fleet. WWIII?