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What I Wasn't Told About Climate Change With Luca Rossi (MIRRORED)
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244 views • December 23, 2019
What I Wasn't Told About Climate Change With Luca Rossi (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel nstitute of Public Affairs at:-
https://youtu.be/nkoRm9A7xr8

Did you know that polar bear numbers have increased by around 400% since the 1950s?

What about that carbon dioxide makes up only 0.04% of the earth’s atmosphere, and only a fraction of that is caused by humans.

Surely you've been told about the numerous failed climate predictions of the past and the reality that as hundreds of thousands lift themselves out of poverty every day, there has never been a better time to be alive.

If not, watch What I Wasn’t Told About Climate Change with Luca Rossi to find out what else you haven’t been told.

For more, like the Generation Liberty Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/generationlibertyipa
or check out all the references at http://generationliberty.org.au
Keywords
climate changeglobal warmingco2carbon dioxideextinction rebelliongreta thunberg
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy