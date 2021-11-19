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The Nuclear Family Is White Supremacist
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152 views • November 19, 2021
Jared Taylor explains that stable families are "white supremacist" because blacks and Hispanics are less likely than whites to have them. Rather than encourage marriage for everyone, lefties want to abolish "family privilege." If non-whites can't meet standards, abolish them.
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2021/11/the-nuclear-family-is-white-supremacist/
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Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2021/11/the-nuclear-family-is-white-supremacist/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
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