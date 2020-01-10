© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maureen Crowley Blows Whistle on Sandy Hook
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
1936 views • January 10, 2020
The State of Connecticut’s Public Safety and Security Committee (PSSC) is a joint standing committee of the Connecticut General Assembly and contains members of the Senate and the House. In the Connecticut Legislature, there are no separate chamber committees.
PSSC is charged with matters relating to homeland security, the Department of Public Safety, including state police, state organized task force on crime, municipal police training, fire marshals, the fire safety code and the state building code, civil preparedness and legalized gambling, and military and veterans’ affairs, except veterans’ pensions.
The Public Safety and Security Committee of 2015 has 15 Democratic members and 10 Republican members. The Chair of the committee is Sen. Timothy Larson, Democrat, who is also the General Assembly’s Majority Whip. For the names of the other 24 committee members, go here.
On March 3, 2015, at a public hearing of the Public Safety and Security Committee on SB 1011: An Act Concerning the Training of Security Personnel, a private citizen named Maureen Crowley boldly spoke out on the Sandy Hook fraud.
__________________________________________________________
Citizen (Maureen Crowley) speaks out on Sandy Hook hoax at Connecticut State committee hearing - https://bit.ly/2QEwHEL
An Essay on Sandy Hook - August 27, 2016 Submitted by Maureen Crowley - https://bit.ly/2T7V7bh
PSSC is charged with matters relating to homeland security, the Department of Public Safety, including state police, state organized task force on crime, municipal police training, fire marshals, the fire safety code and the state building code, civil preparedness and legalized gambling, and military and veterans’ affairs, except veterans’ pensions.
The Public Safety and Security Committee of 2015 has 15 Democratic members and 10 Republican members. The Chair of the committee is Sen. Timothy Larson, Democrat, who is also the General Assembly’s Majority Whip. For the names of the other 24 committee members, go here.
On March 3, 2015, at a public hearing of the Public Safety and Security Committee on SB 1011: An Act Concerning the Training of Security Personnel, a private citizen named Maureen Crowley boldly spoke out on the Sandy Hook fraud.
__________________________________________________________
Citizen (Maureen Crowley) speaks out on Sandy Hook hoax at Connecticut State committee hearing - https://bit.ly/2QEwHEL
An Essay on Sandy Hook - August 27, 2016 Submitted by Maureen Crowley - https://bit.ly/2T7V7bh
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.