Dr. David Martin: Premeditated Bioweapon

Weaponizing Nature Against Humanity
* COVID-19 did not begin 3 years ago, but all the way back in 1965.
* Dr. David Martin is here to talk about his groundbreaking speech to the European Union Parliament.
* The U.S. government has funded dangerous BSL3 and BSL4 labs across the world.
* The U.S. bioweapons program was always designed to be used against the American people and impose a police state.
* Moderna filed 4 patents to justify making a “COVID-19 vaccine” — 7 months before ’rona existed.
* COVID-19 was patented as an Infectious Replication Defective Coronavirus, i.e. a weapon that’s designed to target specific individuals (without collateral damage to others).
Watch Dr. Martin’s full EU presentation (25:38)
The Stew Peters Show | 1 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2rgh9g-premeditated-bioweapon-developed-in-60s-final-days-reveals-weaponization-of.html
