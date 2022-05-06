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Patrick Lancaster: Schools Continue To Be Targeted In Russia - Ukraine War Attacks. (MIRRORED)
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416 views • May 06, 2022
Patrick Lancaster: Schools Continue To Be Targeted In Russia - Ukraine War Attacks. (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Patrick Lancaster at:-
https://youtu.be/Lp8z4cuxpyE
Schools continue to be targeted in Russia Ukraine War Attacks.
A school near Donetsk has come under Ukraine Grad rocket shelling.
Filmed 05/03/2022
#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine
Report by Patrick Lancaster
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
Over the 8 years of the Ukraine War I made more video reports in anti-Ukraine Government (Donetsk People's Republic) controlled territory than any other western journalist. All so covered the Armenian Azerbaijan war reaching over 8 million on his youtube channel with his reports there
I show what the western media will not show you.
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:
https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday
https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday
https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday
https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
Я независимый журналист, финансируемый только за счет пожертвований моих зрителей.
Вы можете поддержать мою работу через Сбербанк, номер карты 4817760356637581
Mirrored from You Tube channel Patrick Lancaster at:-
https://youtu.be/Lp8z4cuxpyE
Schools continue to be targeted in Russia Ukraine War Attacks.
A school near Donetsk has come under Ukraine Grad rocket shelling.
Filmed 05/03/2022
#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine
Report by Patrick Lancaster
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
Over the 8 years of the Ukraine War I made more video reports in anti-Ukraine Government (Donetsk People's Republic) controlled territory than any other western journalist. All so covered the Armenian Azerbaijan war reaching over 8 million on his youtube channel with his reports there
I show what the western media will not show you.
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:
https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday
https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday
https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday
https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
Я независимый журналист, финансируемый только за счет пожертвований моих зрителей.
Вы можете поддержать мою работу через Сбербанк, номер карты 4817760356637581
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