MAN TESTIFIES AGAINST "PROTECT THE JEWS" BILL IN MARYLAND STATE HOUSE

Ayo Kimathi testifies against Maryland state bill HB1243 that seeks to have Jews in a position to determine what will be classified as hate crimes and paid to do so.
Mr. Kimathi believes that would be a conflict of interest to American citizens.
