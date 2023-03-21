Create New Account
MAN TESTIFIES AGAINST "PROTECT THE JEWS" BILL IN MARYLAND STATE HOUSE
Ayo Kimathi testifies against Maryland state bill HB1243 that seeks to have Jews in a position to determine what will be classified as hate crimes and paid to do so.

Mr. Kimathi believes that would be a conflict of interest to American citizens.

