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THE AMERICAN JOURNAL (3rd HOUR) Friday 12/17/21 • News, Calls, Reports & Analysis • Infowars
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50 views • December 17, 2021
REFUGEES NOT GIVEN COVID SHOTS BECAUSE DRUG MAKERS FEAR LAWSUITS OVER DEADLY SIDE EFFECTS
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The American Journal
Tune in NOW as we discuss this breaking story and more!
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SaveINFOWARS.com - Save INFOWARS Legal Defense Fund
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rongibsonchannel
https://www.banned.video/
The American Journal
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