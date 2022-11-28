The Zero-Covid Is A Measure Of Control, Greed Turning People Into Demons

https://gnews.org/articles/535756
Summary：In his November 26 Gettr post, Miles Guo said that the world today is uglier and darker than imagined. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) holds the Chinese people hostage to blackmail the democratic countries. The greedy nature of capitalism makes some people profit-oriented and become the accomplices of the devil.
