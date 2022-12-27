How now Meow Meow? MVI_9003

I called in late, from babysitting, to update our long-term great friends, Kim and Rita, on my wife JK’s progress in hospital, and their beloved 19 or so years-old Meow Meow came to say hello to me, for the first time in months since I’ve been away due to JK’s illness. He has a mighty voice for such a slightly built cat, hence his name, ‘Meow Meow’.

