Talking about theft on TV like it’s normal. Bessent says frozen Russian assets in European banks should be used as a bargaining chip in negotiations, while the host would just give the money to Ukraine.

BREAKING: US GOV TAKES CONTROL OF AMTRAK STATION

The Trump administration has taken control of Washington’s Union Station, stripping management away from Amtrak.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, speaking during the debut of the NextGen Acela high-speed train, said Union Station had “fallen into disrepair” and must be restored as a “point of pride” and made “safe and beautiful.”

The Department of Transportation, through its subagency, the Federal Railroad Administration, already owns the building. The move shifts operations toward federal management, with Amtrak retaining access to passenger areas under renegotiated agreements.