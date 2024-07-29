Will you Impeach the Guv - Dear Nebraska State Senator

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dear Nebraska State Senator
Will you be impeaching the Guv during this Special Session.? The Guv has failed his job and failed to protect Nebraska. The Nebraska State Constitution clearly states the governor's duty to repel invasion. Nebraska is being invaded by illegal aliens. Some of these illegal aliens are jihad terrorists, cartel gang members, and career criminals. The state Legislature has the power to impeach and remove governors who cannot perform their duties or, in this case, willfully refuses to perform their duties. Will you impeach the Guv this Special Session?
