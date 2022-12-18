Increased Likelihood of Death From COVID-19 Vaccination

https://gnews.org/articles/591530
摘要：For the question can we expect the booster to prevent every Covid death? we can easily find the answer from a few headlines, such as Washington Post headline said Covid is no longer mainly a pandemic of the unvaccinated. It says 58% of coronavirus deaths in August were people who are vaccinated or boosted.
