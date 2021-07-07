BREAKING: Trump Sues Big Tech Companies Over Censorship

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President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he will lead a lawsuit over alleged censorship against Twitter, Facebook and Google -- three tech companies that removed him from their platforms. Trump called the tech giants the forces of “illegal, unconstitutional censorship.”
America is under threat from ideologies that are eroding our founding principles. The American way of life, including federalism, free speech, and the rule of law, is being undermined and distorted by Big Government, Big Tech, and Big Media. The America First Policy Institute established the Constitutional Litigation Partnership to restore the most fundamental rights of all Americans. The Partnership will fight to rebuild a government that is of the people, for the people, and by the people.
https://www.constitutionallitigationpartnership.com/