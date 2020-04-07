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Sony Playstation new PS5 DualSense controller revealed!
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13 views • April 07, 2020
Skip to 0:35 if you don't want to hear me scream in happiness and excitement & HYPE!for the reveal of the PS5 controller the Dualsence)Link to both articles here:http://www.pushsquare.com/news/2020/0...
https://www.pushsquare.com/news/2020/...
Link to DreamCastGuy's video's on the PS5 Dualsense controller here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PCcjI...
Long story short .WOW JUST FREAKING WOW IF THIS COMES IN BLACK OR SILVER SONY PLEASE MAKE THAT HAPPEN! omfg i really gotta have this in my life even if life irl for everyone right now in this fake pandemic and fake 5g alcohol sickness happening in the world irl right now i still wanna buy this console even if ti's released next year and gets postponed or delayed for 2021!So that pretty much wraps up the video.Peace out once again ladies and gentlemen fanboys and fan girls and of course as always otaku's and hikikomori's out there!I will see you when I see you you guys have a good day or good night wherever you are at in the universe out there.Stay tuned for more article session review like videogaming industry news anime manga news internet news and reaction videos and that's pretty much it!Take it easy.Peace out I'm out like sauerkraut lates and goodbye and I'll see you on the flipside!!!(hopefully my social media platform accounts still exists and are safe)http://youtube.com/NintendoSonyfreak2011
https://www.instagram.com/nintendoson...
https://www.pinterest.com/Mannyworver...
http://Deviantart.com/Mannyworverine
http://Steamcommunity.com/SSanimeMnga...
http://TwitchTv.com/SSanimemangaPS4
http://Tumblr.com/ SSanimemangasonyfan
https://nintendosonyfreak2011.tumblr....
http://Facebookcom/Zecromfreak2012@gm...
https://Twitter.com/Nintendofan2012/M...
https://www.pushsquare.com/news/2020/...
Link to DreamCastGuy's video's on the PS5 Dualsense controller here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PCcjI...
Long story short .WOW JUST FREAKING WOW IF THIS COMES IN BLACK OR SILVER SONY PLEASE MAKE THAT HAPPEN! omfg i really gotta have this in my life even if life irl for everyone right now in this fake pandemic and fake 5g alcohol sickness happening in the world irl right now i still wanna buy this console even if ti's released next year and gets postponed or delayed for 2021!So that pretty much wraps up the video.Peace out once again ladies and gentlemen fanboys and fan girls and of course as always otaku's and hikikomori's out there!I will see you when I see you you guys have a good day or good night wherever you are at in the universe out there.Stay tuned for more article session review like videogaming industry news anime manga news internet news and reaction videos and that's pretty much it!Take it easy.Peace out I'm out like sauerkraut lates and goodbye and I'll see you on the flipside!!!(hopefully my social media platform accounts still exists and are safe)http://youtube.com/NintendoSonyfreak2011
https://www.instagram.com/nintendoson...
https://www.pinterest.com/Mannyworver...
http://Deviantart.com/Mannyworverine
http://Steamcommunity.com/SSanimeMnga...
http://TwitchTv.com/SSanimemangaPS4
http://Tumblr.com/ SSanimemangasonyfan
https://nintendosonyfreak2011.tumblr....
http://Facebookcom/Zecromfreak2012@gm...
https://Twitter.com/Nintendofan2012/M...
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