Why died suddenly? Vax is blood poisoning by synthetic parasite? Activated by 5G EMF. Detox Tips.

Why sudden death responses to vaccine? Low blood oxygen. The bloods' ability to carry oxygen is affected by a combination of bioweapon injection components, overall body-toxicity and 5G EMF fields-pulses and more. No more injections. Start detoxing with Magnesium, Iodine, MSM, NAC, EDTA, super foods and more. Creative commons.
Dr. Lee Merritt Home Guide to Parasite Detox:
https://drleemerritt.com/uploads/PARASITES.pdf
More about CHLORINE DIOXIDE Blood Detox:
www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthChlorineDioxide.html
More about IVERMECTIN Detox:
www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthCancerIvermectin.html
More about FENBENDAZOLE Detox: www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthCancerFenbendazole.html
FREE E-book. Microwave Poisoning. The Invisible Rainbow, A History of Electricity and Life, by Arthur Firstenberg, Intro Chapter at: www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/InvisibleRainbowSummaryFirstenberg.pdf
Dr. Larry Palevsky, Robin Wakeling, Mark Steele, Dr. Carrie Madej, Shannon Gregory, Dr. Lee Merritt.
"This is a problem with THE BLOOD." ~ Dr. Larry Palevsky. Steele: "60 Gigs [5G EMF] it actually accelerates the electron field in the oxygen molecule and it stops your hemoglobin from picking it [oxygen] up. So you basically get oxygen starvation." ~ Mark Steele. Madej: What it [Hydrogel] can do is multiple things. First, it's being used as an on-demand drug delivery system. And then number two, it has the same potential to be used as a biosensor which would be equivalent to little tiny antennas inside of the body, they are microscopic. So, if they [microscopic hydrogel antennas] are able to be used in this way, then of course you have a phenomenon called electro-magnetic frequency. So you are having bits of computer in you..... And so these people could be radiating off some of this energy, like microwave illness that occurs." ~ Dr. Madej
