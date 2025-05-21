© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Soldier in White House color guard BLACKS OUT and takes a fall
Right before Trump welcomed Ramaphosa, Pres South Africa.
He gets immediate aid before being taken away.
Adding:
US officially accepts Trump’s Boeing 747 gift, as taxpayers face $1 BILLION upgrade bill — NY Times
Trump wants ‘hardened Air Force One’ ready by year’s end, but Pentagon says 2028 more realistic
Plane needs anti-missile systems and protection from nuke bomb blast
Adding:
US/Iran talks will take place in Rome on Friday – Oman FM
Washington may come away disappointed. Tehran does NOT want to give up enrichment