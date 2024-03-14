TikTok ban: Joe Biden ‘can’t decide’ what American get to see, says Liz Storer

Sky News host Liz Storer says it’s “wrong” for the President of the United States to decide what Americans can and can’t see. Her comments are in response to the US House of Representatives passing a bill that proposes a ban on American users accessing the site. “There is so many other ways to attack this and achieve the same end without having this kind of sloppy, all together sweeping legislation. “Who gets to be the abattoir of what is allowed …This bill sets this abattoir up to be the President of the United States of America, that’s just wrong. “You do not get to decide what Americans can and can’t see. “The fact that this is a Trojan horse is very obvious.”







