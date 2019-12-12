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2019 SH'EMA HOLY TRINITY CO CREATORS 3 in 1 needs comfort & worship
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37 views • December 12, 2019
please visit http://amightywind.com
Prophecy 136 The HOLY TRINITY Needs to be Comforted Also! Spoken under the Anointing of the RUACH HA KODESH Through Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu May 29, 2017 This is your ABBA YAHUVEH! I love when you call ME “FATHER”. I AM your LOVING FATHER! I gave MY ONLY BEGOTTEN SON so you could return to Heaven again. For none of you, none of you are perfect! Only YAHUSHUA is perfect, WHOM some call “JESUS CHRIST.” But I want you to call HIM “YAHUSHUA,” by HIS HEBREW NAME. You will find there is more Power and Anointing in the HEBREW NAME, but there is still power and anointing in the Name of ‘JESUS CHRIST.’ Just please, I want to get to know you better on this Shavu’ot whom4 they call the Day of Pentecost. So many just say, “It’s just the Day of Pentecost”—and this [Prophecy] is to be released on Shavu’ot—that is why I’m calling it Shavu’ot. This is what MY prayer is for you MY children. This is what I ask of you MY children. * * * * * From Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu (please find full message on the http://AmightyWind.com home page): URGENT PRAYER NEEDED: I ask in YAHUSHUA'S Mighty Name for all AMIGHTYWIND Holy anointed men to come forth, to cover this Ministry and I in prayers as well as all the workers of this ministry. We ask for all prayer warriors to cover everyone who is a blessing to this Ministry and blessed by it in 4 different ways. For the fervent prayers of the righteous avails much (Matt 5:16), for I now no longer have a male co-leader and no longer have the protective prayer covering of an anointed husband. So, I ask for anointed AMIGHTYWIND Holy men to please come forth and cover this ministry and I in Holy protective prayers against all the reprobate enemies. Please also pray that Erez Yotam Ezra Caleb will be delivered like the man in the Gadarenes cemetery (Luke 8:26-39) that was filled with a legion of demons, yet YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH delivered him of them all. Please pray YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH will deliver Erez Yotam Ezra Caleb in one clean sweep before the date of Yom Kippur in YAHUSHUA'S MIGHTY Name. For how much greater of a sin, if he does not. I thank all the holy men who have been writing me through the contacts and letting me know that YAHUSHUA has raised you up as an anointed holy prayer covering. You have sent me the most encouraging prayers and let me know that you are there. I praise ABBA YAHUVEH for all my sons in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH who are mighty male prayer warriors to join with my daughters in YAHUSHUA. But YAHUSHUA has told me to ask for my brothers in YAHUSHUA to come forth as a mighty warrior with a unique protective covering for this sister in YAHUSHUA. You can see the list of reprobate’s names and there are so many that I did not even post yet. YAHUSHUA is raising up anointed Holy Obedient prayer warriors to pray against the reprobate enemies coming against the Ministry, wolves disguised in sheep’s clothing and for YAHUVEHS quick judgement on them for the Glory of YAHUSHUA. Pray YAHUVEH EL SHADDAI will take vengeance on these reprobate enemies mentioned. Ask YAHUVEH to consume them with HIS wrath before Yom Kippur ends. I humbly admit AMIGHTYWIND Ministry needs your fervent prayers. YAHUSHUA told me to call forth the David’s to run toward the goliaths and YAHUVEH said that King David was a man after HIS own heart. He was not ashamed to admit his sins and repent. For there is none perfect other than YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH. The most encouraging book is the book of Psalm. The strongest man is the one who will humble himself and fall on his knees and pray in YAHUSHUAS name.
To Caleb -
YAHUSHUA wants you back as HIS Comeback Kid from Israel, Caleb Anew to be even more holy than you have ever been before. YAHUSHUA can and wants to forgive you! (Isaiah 1:18 “Come now, and let us reason together,” Says the LORD, “Though your sins are like scarlet, They shall be as white as snow; Though they are red like crimson, They shall be as wool.) Do NOT believe in the lies of the devil, and do NOT believe the lies that these reprobate serpents are telling you! Come out of agreement with satan and those reprobate serpents as YAHUSHUA calls them, they only want to pull your soul down to hell with them! Read the reprobates wall of shame!
****
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
Prophecy 136 The HOLY TRINITY Needs to be Comforted Also! Spoken under the Anointing of the RUACH HA KODESH Through Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu May 29, 2017 This is your ABBA YAHUVEH! I love when you call ME “FATHER”. I AM your LOVING FATHER! I gave MY ONLY BEGOTTEN SON so you could return to Heaven again. For none of you, none of you are perfect! Only YAHUSHUA is perfect, WHOM some call “JESUS CHRIST.” But I want you to call HIM “YAHUSHUA,” by HIS HEBREW NAME. You will find there is more Power and Anointing in the HEBREW NAME, but there is still power and anointing in the Name of ‘JESUS CHRIST.’ Just please, I want to get to know you better on this Shavu’ot whom4 they call the Day of Pentecost. So many just say, “It’s just the Day of Pentecost”—and this [Prophecy] is to be released on Shavu’ot—that is why I’m calling it Shavu’ot. This is what MY prayer is for you MY children. This is what I ask of you MY children. * * * * * From Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu (please find full message on the http://AmightyWind.com home page): URGENT PRAYER NEEDED: I ask in YAHUSHUA'S Mighty Name for all AMIGHTYWIND Holy anointed men to come forth, to cover this Ministry and I in prayers as well as all the workers of this ministry. We ask for all prayer warriors to cover everyone who is a blessing to this Ministry and blessed by it in 4 different ways. For the fervent prayers of the righteous avails much (Matt 5:16), for I now no longer have a male co-leader and no longer have the protective prayer covering of an anointed husband. So, I ask for anointed AMIGHTYWIND Holy men to please come forth and cover this ministry and I in Holy protective prayers against all the reprobate enemies. Please also pray that Erez Yotam Ezra Caleb will be delivered like the man in the Gadarenes cemetery (Luke 8:26-39) that was filled with a legion of demons, yet YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH delivered him of them all. Please pray YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH will deliver Erez Yotam Ezra Caleb in one clean sweep before the date of Yom Kippur in YAHUSHUA'S MIGHTY Name. For how much greater of a sin, if he does not. I thank all the holy men who have been writing me through the contacts and letting me know that YAHUSHUA has raised you up as an anointed holy prayer covering. You have sent me the most encouraging prayers and let me know that you are there. I praise ABBA YAHUVEH for all my sons in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH who are mighty male prayer warriors to join with my daughters in YAHUSHUA. But YAHUSHUA has told me to ask for my brothers in YAHUSHUA to come forth as a mighty warrior with a unique protective covering for this sister in YAHUSHUA. You can see the list of reprobate’s names and there are so many that I did not even post yet. YAHUSHUA is raising up anointed Holy Obedient prayer warriors to pray against the reprobate enemies coming against the Ministry, wolves disguised in sheep’s clothing and for YAHUVEHS quick judgement on them for the Glory of YAHUSHUA. Pray YAHUVEH EL SHADDAI will take vengeance on these reprobate enemies mentioned. Ask YAHUVEH to consume them with HIS wrath before Yom Kippur ends. I humbly admit AMIGHTYWIND Ministry needs your fervent prayers. YAHUSHUA told me to call forth the David’s to run toward the goliaths and YAHUVEH said that King David was a man after HIS own heart. He was not ashamed to admit his sins and repent. For there is none perfect other than YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH. The most encouraging book is the book of Psalm. The strongest man is the one who will humble himself and fall on his knees and pray in YAHUSHUAS name.
To Caleb -
YAHUSHUA wants you back as HIS Comeback Kid from Israel, Caleb Anew to be even more holy than you have ever been before. YAHUSHUA can and wants to forgive you! (Isaiah 1:18 “Come now, and let us reason together,” Says the LORD, “Though your sins are like scarlet, They shall be as white as snow; Though they are red like crimson, They shall be as wool.) Do NOT believe in the lies of the devil, and do NOT believe the lies that these reprobate serpents are telling you! Come out of agreement with satan and those reprobate serpents as YAHUSHUA calls them, they only want to pull your soul down to hell with them! Read the reprobates wall of shame!
****
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
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