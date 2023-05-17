Avdiivka Cauldron Frontline & Ukraine Counter Offensive Special Report

Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.





May 16, 2023





I have gone to the Avdiivka (Ukrainian) or Avdeevka (Russian) Cauldron Frontline between Donetsk and Avdeevka, with Russian forces, to show you the real situation on the frontline. I spent a full night at the military positions of the International Brigade "Pyatnashka". There was almost constant battle involving automatic gunfire, tank fire, artillery and incendiary shells.

There is no doubt that in the last weeks Fighting has intensified in the Russia Ukraine Warzone but is it really the much talked about Ukraine "Counter Offensive" ? Lets think about some facts.

Just today, One Ukrainian official said that Kiev / Kyiv has been hit by an 'exceptionally dense' missile and drone attack. It has also been reported that this last week's attacks on Kiev have been the largest yet in the war. Duuring a strike on a Ukrainian ammunition depot in Khmelnytskyi Ukraine, a large batch of British tank ammunition with depleted uranium, which was recently given to Ukraine along with Storm Shadow missiles, is reported to have been destroyed. As a result of the huge explosion, particles of depleted uranium could be dispersed on the territory of the Khmelnytsky region, which, taking into account the experience of Yugoslavia and Iraq, this could lead to an outbreak of cancer in the medium term. Just days ago 4 Russian military aircraft were shot down by Ukrainian forces over Bryansk Russia, and as a Result the Belarusian President Lukashenka has put the Belarus army on high alert. Does this mean Belarus is close to joining the war against Ukraine? We will see. Both Russia, Wagner group and Ukraine have all been claiming gains near and in Bakhmut.

Does this all mean the Ukrainian "Counter Offensive" has started? What will the next weeks bring nobody knows.





Please support our work by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday





My name is Patrick Lancaster and I think you deserve more then what the Western main stream media is willing to show you. I think you need to see information for both sides of the contact line.

Why does the Western mainstream media think the world does not deserve to see reports from both sides of the Ukraine War frontline? Why do they only show you(almost all the time) things that are positive for Ukraine? Why when any English Speaking journalists try and show things in Russian-controlled territory they are attacked and attempted to be smeared by the Western MSM? Think about it!!

I believe You deserve MORE and I will make sure you continue to get it here on this channel!!





We can not cover every story from every place but we can do our best & of course, always bring you reports with full Eng & Rus translations.

#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine

I show what the western media will not show you.





Please support our work by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday

Or via crypto:

BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28

ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02AD





You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:





https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday

https://rumble.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday

https://odysee.com/@PatrickLancasternewstoday

https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday

https://www.tiktok.com/@patricklancasternews

https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday

https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday

https://t.me/PatrickLancaterNewsToday

https://vk.com/patricklancaster





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ee3nimHHTng