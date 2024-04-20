Create New Account
Rep. Matt Gaetz · Would a motion to vacate Speaker Johnson result in a Democrat Speaker?
Rep. Matt Gaetz · Would a motion to vacate Speaker Johnson result in a Democrat Speaker? I regret to inform the country that, in a one-seat majority, there could be 1-3 of my GOP colleagues who would take a BRIBE in order to deprive the Republicans of our majority.


@RepMattGaetz

https://x.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1781388460084826527

