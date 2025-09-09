"So Why Are Grocery Prices In 2025 Still Going Up For Certain Items"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many consumers are wondering why grocery prices are still so high as we enter late summer/fall 2025? A lot of it seems to still be a result of price increases during the COVID pandemic of 2022-2023 that didn't come back down. But, as food industry corporations have rebounded, their costs have increased with higher wages, shipping costs, supply chain problems, and problems with economic/dollar insecurity overall. My new video, on why grocery prices in late 2025 are continuing to rise on certain items.