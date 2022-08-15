Faith & Liberty #44 - Canada Marches

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Faith & Liberty #44 - Streamed live on June 30th, 2022.
Horns honking has inspired the sounds of boots walking, as the amazing James Topp, Veterans 4 Freedom, and countless other concerned Canadians march into Ottawa in protest of federal mandates.
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Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST
https://faithandliberty.ca/