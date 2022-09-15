Create New Account
Maria Zeee: Australia’s Blueprint for the Next Planned 5 Global Pandemics
Mindy
Maria Zeee: Australia’s Blueprint for the Next Planned 5 Global Pandemics. Maria Zeee discusses Australia's new "Global Pandemic Centre", breaking down a newly released document that not only reveals the next 5 pandemics the globalists are planning to unleash, but also seeks to implement national legislation to legalize extreme, regular monitoring of all citizens, and potentially legalize Gain of Function research.  The Great Reset: And the War for the World By Alex Jones  https://www.infowarsstore.com/the-great-reset-alex-jones

