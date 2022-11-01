PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - DR. ANA MARIA MIHALCEA MD PhD AND GUEST'S DR. MATT SHELDON AND ENGINEER MATT TAYLOR 31ST OCTOBER 2022

Dr. Ana’s Science of Light Show on People-For-People RadioGraphene in Rainwater, Surgical Masks, PCR swabs and C19 vials and the 4G and 5G Frequency Connection

Conversations with Engineer Matt Taylor from Ecuador and Dr Matt Shelton from New Zealand

Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD interviews Engineer Matt Taylor who presents his research in finding Graphene in rainwater, surgical masks, swabs and C19 vials. Dr. Matt Shelton, with decades of experience in patient care and environmental medicine joins us with Live Blood Analysis videos.

Dr. Ana Mihalcea is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician and President of AM Medical LLC, an integrative health clinic with a focus on anti-aging and reversal of all diseases. Dr. Ana is the Award-winning Author of the book “Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity”. She is also an advocate for medical freedom.

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/

