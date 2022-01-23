Reaching the Lost for Christ - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin

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Dr. Robert Malone warns parents against vaccinating their children
Free viewing of the movie The Seven Churches of Revelation: Times of Fire
President of Mission Aviation Fellowship David Holsten goes global with the gospel
🛠 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Six Ways To Avoid FEMA Camp Roundup: https://bit.ly/33XfoYD
Bill Gates Gives $319 Million to Media Outlets: https://bit.ly/32ppXU3
FREE Viewing of The 7 Churches of Revelation: Times of Fire: https://bit.ly/3Aw9olR
Great Commission: https://biblehub.com/bsb/matthew/28.htm
Donate to the De Winkle Family: https://maf.org/missionaries/dewinkle/
Dr. Robert Malone Warns Against Shots For Kids: https://bit.ly/3tGlur3
Mission Aviation Fellowship - What We Do: https://maf.org/what-we-do/
Ends of the Earth Documentary Trailer: https://youtu.be/lkBzfy9QY-Y
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