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Reaching the Lost for Christ - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin
Counter Culture Mom
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44 views • January 23, 2022
Bill Gates $319 million payout to mainstream media to push globalist narrative

Dr. Robert Malone warns parents against vaccinating their children

Free viewing of the movie The Seven Churches of Revelation: Times of Fire

President of Mission Aviation Fellowship David Holsten goes global with the gospel


🛠 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Six Ways To Avoid FEMA Camp Roundup: https://bit.ly/33XfoYD
Bill Gates Gives $319 Million to Media Outlets: https://bit.ly/32ppXU3
FREE Viewing of The 7 Churches of Revelation: Times of Fire: https://bit.ly/3Aw9olR
Great Commission: https://biblehub.com/bsb/matthew/28.htm
Donate to the De Winkle Family: https://maf.org/missionaries/dewinkle/
Dr. Robert Malone Warns Against Shots For Kids: https://bit.ly/3tGlur3
Mission Aviation Fellowship - What We Do: https://maf.org/what-we-do/
Ends of the Earth Documentary Trailer: https://youtu.be/lkBzfy9QY-Y

🔗 CONNECT WITH DAVID HOLSTEN
Website: https://maf.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maf.org/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mission-aviation-fellowship
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maf_us/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/maf_us
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/mafvideos/featured
Podcast: https://soundcloud.com/maf_us
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@maf_us
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/user/maf_us

📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
FREE Parent Media Guide: http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
Save America Newsletter: http://bit.ly/Save_America
Check Out Our Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
Instagram: https://bit.ly/IGCCM
Facebook: http://bit.ly/CCMFBgroup

📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM

💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
Donor Impact Report: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

🎤 BOOK TINA TO SPEAK
https://counterculturemom.com/inquiry-form/

🚍 POP CULTURE PURGE TOUR INFO
https://bit.ly/PCPTour
Keywords
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