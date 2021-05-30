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Senate Unanimously Passed Bill Requiring Origins of COVID-19
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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30 views • May 30, 2021
https://gnews.org/1280806/

5/27/2021 Senator Josh Hawley: The American people deserve the truth relating to the origin of COVID-19 and have the government hold the CCP accountable for what they have done to the US and the world. We are making an important first step by declassifying information relating to the origin of COVID-19.
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