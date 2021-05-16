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How to skin a deer with a golf ball...
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62 views • May 16, 2021
How to skin a deer with a golf ball...
This video will explain how to prepare a deer to skin with a golf ball step by step. It's one of the most effective ways to skin a deer without leaving any hair on the body. If you don't slice the legs the way that is explained in the video the front legs may rip off since they are only held onto the body by muscles and ligaments. It's also just a fun and cool way to skin a deer.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OoHq0A6c-Zk
This video will explain how to prepare a deer to skin with a golf ball step by step. It's one of the most effective ways to skin a deer without leaving any hair on the body. If you don't slice the legs the way that is explained in the video the front legs may rip off since they are only held onto the body by muscles and ligaments. It's also just a fun and cool way to skin a deer.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OoHq0A6c-Zk
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