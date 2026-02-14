BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israeli media says US agents are on the ground in Iran, new war ‘has already begun’
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1349 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • 1 day ago

Israeli media says US agents are on the ground in Iran, new war ‘has already begun’

💬 “All of this has to be resolved within a month. The assessment is that it might happen even sooner,” an i24 correspondent said in a live TV broadcast.

♦️ The correspondent said a “smart Jewish Republican we’re talking to” told him that “the attack has already begun. The war has already started…The United States is already operating on the ground in Iran via its intelligence agencies.”

♦️ He went on to cite a Wall Street Journal story put out this week about the smuggling of 6k Starlink terminals into Iran in the wake January’s violent riots, which Iranian authorities rapidly stopped by cutting rioters off from their online coordination tools.

♦️ Israel has been notably cocky in the latest round of escalation against Iran. In December, a week before the riots began, the Mossad posted a Farsi-language tweet calling on Iranians to “go out together into the streets,” assuring “we are with you, not only from afar and verbally,” but “in the field.” 

♦️ Trump reiterated threats of regime change in Iran Friday, pointing to the deployment of a second US carrier strike group in the Middle East. 

♦️ Iran has warned that any new US aggression would be met with massive retaliation, including the targeting of US bases in the region.

Adding:  Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi comments on the Munich Security Circus:

Sad to see the usually serious Munich Security Conference turned into the "Munich Circus" when it comes to Iran. This decline, with performance preferred over substance, holds important messages:

- The EU appears confused, rooted in an inability to understand what is happening inside Iran;

- Strategically, an aimless EU has lost all geopolitical weight in our region;

- Germany, specifically, is leading the way in wholly surrendering its regional policy to Israel.

Europe's overall trajectory is dire, to say the least. 

What does this all mean, in practical terms? The paralysis and irrelevance of the EU/E3 is displayed in the dynamics surrounding the current talks over Iran's nuclear program.

Once a key interlocutor, Europe is now nowhere to be seen. Instead, our friends in the region are far more effective and helpful than an empty-handed and peripheral E3.

Adding:  Phones in Cyprus will now officially be wiretapped.

The Cyprus government has approved a bill allowing authorities to wiretap phone conversations, according to the Cyprus Ministry of Justice and Public Order. It is emphasized that the bill strengthens the state's ability to combat organized crime while simultaneously protecting fundamental human rights.

The breath of a new world, where surveillance and control by the state and corporations (with the widespread use of AI) are added to all communication channels by default. For the sake of security and fundamental human rights.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ron Paul&#8217;s Warning: The End of the Corrupt Political Order is Near

Ron Paul’s Warning: The End of the Corrupt Political Order is Near

Garrison Vance
Echoes of Heaven: The prophetic battle plan for surviving the end times

Echoes of Heaven: The prophetic battle plan for surviving the end times

Belle Carter
Trump moves to enforce nationwide voter ID requirements ahead of midterms

Trump moves to enforce nationwide voter ID requirements ahead of midterms

Kevin Hughes
Emails show former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak regularly stayed in Jeffrey Epstein&#8217;s New York apartment

Emails show former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak regularly stayed in Jeffrey Epstein’s New York apartment

Laura Harris
Trump orders Pentagon to boost coal power purchases

Trump orders Pentagon to boost coal power purchases

Laura Harris
Bessent warns of &#8220;big loss&#8221; if Supreme Court strips Trump administration of tariff powers

Bessent warns of “big loss” if Supreme Court strips Trump administration of tariff powers

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy