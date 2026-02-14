Israeli media says US agents are on the ground in Iran, new war ‘has already begun’

💬 “All of this has to be resolved within a month. The assessment is that it might happen even sooner,” an i24 correspondent said in a live TV broadcast.

♦️ The correspondent said a “smart Jewish Republican we’re talking to” told him that “the attack has already begun. The war has already started…The United States is already operating on the ground in Iran via its intelligence agencies.”

♦️ He went on to cite a Wall Street Journal story put out this week about the smuggling of 6k Starlink terminals into Iran in the wake January’s violent riots, which Iranian authorities rapidly stopped by cutting rioters off from their online coordination tools.

♦️ Israel has been notably cocky in the latest round of escalation against Iran. In December, a week before the riots began, the Mossad posted a Farsi-language tweet calling on Iranians to “go out together into the streets,” assuring “we are with you, not only from afar and verbally,” but “in the field.”

♦️ Trump reiterated threats of regime change in Iran Friday, pointing to the deployment of a second US carrier strike group in the Middle East.

♦️ Iran has warned that any new US aggression would be met with massive retaliation, including the targeting of US bases in the region.

Adding: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi comments on the Munich Security Circus:

Sad to see the usually serious Munich Security Conference turned into the "Munich Circus" when it comes to Iran. This decline, with performance preferred over substance, holds important messages:

- The EU appears confused, rooted in an inability to understand what is happening inside Iran;

- Strategically, an aimless EU has lost all geopolitical weight in our region;

- Germany, specifically, is leading the way in wholly surrendering its regional policy to Israel.

Europe's overall trajectory is dire, to say the least.

What does this all mean, in practical terms? The paralysis and irrelevance of the EU/E3 is displayed in the dynamics surrounding the current talks over Iran's nuclear program.

Once a key interlocutor, Europe is now nowhere to be seen. Instead, our friends in the region are far more effective and helpful than an empty-handed and peripheral E3.

Adding: Phones in Cyprus will now officially be wiretapped.

The Cyprus government has approved a bill allowing authorities to wiretap phone conversations, according to the Cyprus Ministry of Justice and Public Order. It is emphasized that the bill strengthens the state's ability to combat organized crime while simultaneously protecting fundamental human rights.

The breath of a new world, where surveillance and control by the state and corporations (with the widespread use of AI) are added to all communication channels by default. For the sake of security and fundamental human rights.