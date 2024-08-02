The Escalation of the Situation in the Middle East: Highlights of the Week 26 July - 1 August 2024⚡️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week July 26 - August 1, 2024
▪️Ansar Allah movement attacks on international shipping continue unabated in the Red Sea region. In the Red Sea waters, the U.S.-British Coalition Navy intercepted six UAVs and three Houthi uncrewed boats.
▪️In response to the Houthi attacks, the U.S. Air Force launched airstrikes in the Houthi-controlled part of Yemen. The strikes hit the Yemeni group's facilities near Al Hodeidah, as well as on Kamaran Island.
▪️Meanwhile, after a long pause, pro-Iranian militias resumed attacks on U.S. Forces positions in Syria. Missile strikes hit the US base at the Conoco gas field, but without much success.
▪️In turn, the U.S. Air Force attacked positions of Iranian-backed groups in the east of the country. Several settlements located on the bank of the Euphrates, as well as the city of Deir ez-Zor came under fire.
▪️The Israel Defense Forces fired rockets from the occupied Golan Heights into southern Syria. Syrian Arab Army air defense units located in the province of Daraa were targeted.
▪️Northern Syria was also troubled, with continued clashes between Kurdish militias and pro-Turkish groups. In response to constant attacks, the Turkish Armed Forces launched artillery strikes against Syrian Democratic Forces facilities.
▪️The pro-Iranian proxies in Iraq attacked U.S. Armed Forces positions in the country for the first time in a long time. A missile salvo was fired at the Ain al-Asad airbase in Al-Anbar province, with no casualties.
▪️The Americans soon retaliated by striking positions of the Iraqi al-Hashd al-Shaabi militia south of Baghdad. The UAV strike killed and wounded several fighters of the Kata'ib Hezbollah Shiite group.
