NO, Italy’s new prime minister is NOT a fascist. Here’s why

Glenn Beck





Sep 27, 2022 The mainstream media is going into OVERDRIVE trying to convince the world that Italy’s newly elected prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, is a fascist. In this clip, Glenn explains what Meloni ACTUALLY believes, breaking down her ‘radical’ views that have put the far-left into a tailspin. But if you know the real definition of fascism, Glenn explains, you may realize that Meloni actually is against fascism and has vowed to stand against it. So, who are the real radicals?





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNHIDSFo_q4