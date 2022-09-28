Create New Account
NO, Italy’s new prime minister is NOT a fascist. Here’s why
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago
Glenn Beck


Sep 27, 2022 The mainstream media is going into OVERDRIVE trying to convince the world that Italy’s newly elected prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, is a fascist. In this clip, Glenn explains what Meloni ACTUALLY believes, breaking down her ‘radical’ views that have put the far-left into a tailspin. But if you know the real definition of fascism, Glenn explains, you may realize that Meloni actually is against fascism and has vowed to stand against it. So, who are the real radicals?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNHIDSFo_q4

current eventspoliticsmainstream mediamsmfascismprime ministerfascistitalygiorgia meloniradical far left

