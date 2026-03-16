God's Twofold Plan For Man

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3/15/2026
Galatians 4:4-10 God’s Two Fold Plan For Man
Intro: God has a plan for man. His plan is two fold. To Redeem us from our sins and adopt us as His children forever and ever! Isn’t that amazing! You make plans for your children’s future. You set aside property, and money for them. Why? Because they are yours. They belong to you. You love them. You want the best for them. God gave us His best….Jesus Christ.