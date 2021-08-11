Mr. Mike Adams, Mr. Alex Jones: an inconvenient Truth

Prophet Ezekiel heard these words from God when he was sent to speak to Israel:Ezekiel 3:20Again, When a righteous man doth turn from his righteousness, and commit iniquity, and I lay a stumbling-block before him, he shall die: because thou hast not given him warning, he shall die in his sin, and his righteousness which he hath done shall not be remembered; but his blood will I require at thine hand.I had a dream in which I was told to write about two chapters of the Book of Ezekiel. Another time I heard a small spiritual voice: I heard just one Word, a single Word which has allowed me to understand and write about the Mystery of the Beasts in the Book of Revelation.I am not a Prophet, only as a repentant sinner I am writing this message. I am not judging anyone, it is only up to Mr. Adams and Mr. Jones to determine if by their actions they have offended God, and in the eventuality they should feel this is the case, they could simply seize the opportunity to make amend.Even the so called "Fake News Media" broadcasted very fair investigative reports about ill repute Ministers which are defiling the name of Christ!Imagine for a moment that Mr. Alex Jones and Mr. Mike Adams, who both are professing to be Christians, would use their journalistic talents to also expose and denounce false Prophets and unscrupulous Pastors! What a transformation this would bring to the Churches! This would be a real spiritual Revolution!We can still dream, but unfortunately reality is rather a frightening and scary Nightmare. Couple Times, Mr. Alex Jones gleefully welcomed a well known false Prophet of "Christianity" on his Show!Jeremiah 17:5 Thus saith the Lord; Cursed be the man that trusteth in man, and maketh flesh his arm, and whose heart departeth from the Lord.The famous "Christian" False Prophet was invited on Infowars, because he has the same Political Agenda as Mr. Jones. Could it be possible that Mr. Jones who knows practically all dirty secrets about corrupt Politicians, had no Clue that this false Prophet has been fleecing the Sheep and marking them with the spiritual Mark of the Beast? God will be the Judge!A Minister of the Devil in sheep's clothing may appear to be a great political Ally, in reality no good thing can come out from joining forces with the Enemy of God!Ezekiel 18:24But when the righteous turneth away from his righteousness, and committeth iniquity, and doeth according to all the abominations that the wicked man doeth, shall he live? All his righteousness that he hath done shall not be mentioned: in his trespass that he hath trespassed, and in his sin that he hath sinned, in them shall he die.To further advance his political Agenda, Mr. Jones even taught that the Covid Vaccine is the Mark of the Beast. Without even providing any scriptural reference that could justify such proclamation, Mr. Jones has simply granted himself the power to politicize the Gospel.Unlike Mr. Jones, Mr. Mike Adams took a contradictory trajectory, he claimed that the Mark of the Beast is rather a Crypto Currency.Mr. Mike Adams, this is not the real Mark of the Beast!Mr. Adams never denounced unscrupulous Pastors for fleecing the sheep or for preying on the sick and the elderly.I posted many times on Brighteon this very important and critical video (title and link are below), so far it has accumulated over 10K views, may be Mr. Adams did not watch it, since he has never addressed the monstrous curse that is plaguing the Churches, the real Mark of the Beast:Not the Vaccine, did you take the real Mark of the Beast?Nevertheless this is a very good thing that Mr. Adams has been reading the Bible, I sincerely hope that he wants to seek God, to do God's Will and would humble himself in Righteousness and Truth.I do not know his Motives, I still want to hold on to the hope that Mr. Adams is not studying the Bible with the objective to use the Word of God to achieve political Goals, and also he will not make alliance with false Prophets to advance political agendas.Brighteon TV is opening soon, I hope this endeavor will be pleasing to God and will not showcase false Prophets and false Apostles.There are Brighteon Moderators and Members of the support Team who have not "censored" my Bible Studies and are still posting in a timely manner my videos denouncing False Prophets and have also promoted them in the Spirituality and Religion section of the "New from Channels you follow" Page. Thanks again, may God bless you!Jeremiah 17:7 Blessed is the man that trusteth in the Lord, and whose hope the Lord is.8 For he shall be as a tree planted by the waters, and that spreadeth out her roots by the river, and shall not see when heat cometh, but her leaf shall be green; and shall not be careful in the year of drought, neither shall cease from yielding fruit.