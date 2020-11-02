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Not everyone gets better with age! Women, already past their physical peak share their 'glow DOWNS'
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120 views • November 02, 2020
#TikTok #Glowup #Glowdown #SMV #TheWall #Undefeated
Women who believe they're already past their physical peak have shared before-and-after pictures of their so-called 'glow-downs'.
The Glow-Down challenge was created by Tik Tok user Gabrielle McDonald in April, who admitted she 'peaked in high school' and wanted to see other people who also thought looked nothing like their 'hottest' self anymore.
A 'glow-down,' is the polar opposite of a 'glow-up', where people shared how much more attractive they look or feel compared to their younger selves.
Now people from across the world have been sharing their snaps online, with Bored Panda gathering the best pictures into an online gallery.
Women who believe they're already past their physical peak have shared before-and-after pictures of their so-called 'glow-downs'.
The Glow-Down challenge was created by Tik Tok user Gabrielle McDonald in April, who admitted she 'peaked in high school' and wanted to see other people who also thought looked nothing like their 'hottest' self anymore.
A 'glow-down,' is the polar opposite of a 'glow-up', where people shared how much more attractive they look or feel compared to their younger selves.
Now people from across the world have been sharing their snaps online, with Bored Panda gathering the best pictures into an online gallery.
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