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Lindell speaks out after being canceled: "This has to stop"
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401 views • January 28, 2021
Mike Lindell, founder and CEO of MyPillow, and a notable and vocal supporter and friend of former President Donald Trump, after being suspended by Twitter and having his products removed from many large retail stores, speaks out about what he's going through and the 'hypocrisy' of the actions being taken against him. - via Rob Schmitt Tonight, weekdays at 10PM ET on Newsmax TV
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