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Ep 190: How to Naturally Deal With Eczema
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85 views • September 28, 2021
For sharable quotes and the written version got to: https://www.rootlvlwellness.com/how-to-naturally-deal-with-eczema
For the audio version go to: https://anchor.fm/mathew-diaz/episodes/Ep-190-How-to-Naturally-Deal-With-Eczema-e17k49h
Some quick rarely talked about facts about how to deal with this inconvenient & annoying challenge.
I bring this up because I recently had Eczema pop-up on my middle finger of all places so at least it was fun showing my family and friends, and neighbors and passerby’s. Skin problems are not just about your skin. Skin products work but you don’t want to become dependent on them in order to keep your appearance. So, where should you start?The first thing to know is that your body uses the skin to excrete toxins or waste. That simple fundamental thing is overlooked by nearly everyone out there, they aren’t wrong or bad people but that is just the way they solve problems, by looking at the symptoms & not why they’re presenting themselves The Second thing is look into environmental triggers, epigenetics. After all something changed recently otherwise you would always have the exact same skin issue in the exact same place from the moment you were born. And even then you should take the next step and that is to take a look at your gut… not literally but with testing. Most skin issues are linked to some kind of gut issue like an overgrowth of candida or some form of leaky gut or Intestinal Permeability. My top 3 tests that I recommend for clients is an FST, OAT, HTMA but what if you don’t want to spend the money? No problem, Elimination diet, increase detox activities such as sauna. That’s a great place to start. If you need something more advanced feel free to DM or email me at [email protected] and I’ll see you next time until then, remember, you don’t have bad genetics, just bad epigenetics.
To apply for my Integrative Health Coaching program visit rootlvlwellness.com or email me at [email protected]
Take a FREE Toxicity Assessment or Thyroid Assessment: https://stephencabral.com/assessments/?x=matdiaz&;c=6ec01bcd Recommended Resources: https://stephencabral.com/resources/?x=matdiaz&;c=6ec01bcd Thyroid Course with FREE Online Group Coaching: https://stephencabral.com/thyroid-accelerator?x=matdiaz&;c=6ec01bcd
If you don’t own your Health who does? Make sure to Like, Comment, and Subscribe and share it with anyone who you feel it could serve.
For FREE ONLINE GROUP COACHING purchase any Equi Life products through my affiliate link and email me the order number: https://equi.life?irad=908976&;irmp=2507476 Follow Me On IG @mathewthehealthcoach or Telegram: https://t.me/ThePanaceaConcept MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/mathewdiaz (event link)
For the audio version go to: https://anchor.fm/mathew-diaz/episodes/Ep-190-How-to-Naturally-Deal-With-Eczema-e17k49h
Some quick rarely talked about facts about how to deal with this inconvenient & annoying challenge.
I bring this up because I recently had Eczema pop-up on my middle finger of all places so at least it was fun showing my family and friends, and neighbors and passerby’s. Skin problems are not just about your skin. Skin products work but you don’t want to become dependent on them in order to keep your appearance. So, where should you start?The first thing to know is that your body uses the skin to excrete toxins or waste. That simple fundamental thing is overlooked by nearly everyone out there, they aren’t wrong or bad people but that is just the way they solve problems, by looking at the symptoms & not why they’re presenting themselves The Second thing is look into environmental triggers, epigenetics. After all something changed recently otherwise you would always have the exact same skin issue in the exact same place from the moment you were born. And even then you should take the next step and that is to take a look at your gut… not literally but with testing. Most skin issues are linked to some kind of gut issue like an overgrowth of candida or some form of leaky gut or Intestinal Permeability. My top 3 tests that I recommend for clients is an FST, OAT, HTMA but what if you don’t want to spend the money? No problem, Elimination diet, increase detox activities such as sauna. That’s a great place to start. If you need something more advanced feel free to DM or email me at [email protected] and I’ll see you next time until then, remember, you don’t have bad genetics, just bad epigenetics.
To apply for my Integrative Health Coaching program visit rootlvlwellness.com or email me at [email protected]
Take a FREE Toxicity Assessment or Thyroid Assessment: https://stephencabral.com/assessments/?x=matdiaz&;c=6ec01bcd Recommended Resources: https://stephencabral.com/resources/?x=matdiaz&;c=6ec01bcd Thyroid Course with FREE Online Group Coaching: https://stephencabral.com/thyroid-accelerator?x=matdiaz&;c=6ec01bcd
If you don’t own your Health who does? Make sure to Like, Comment, and Subscribe and share it with anyone who you feel it could serve.
For FREE ONLINE GROUP COACHING purchase any Equi Life products through my affiliate link and email me the order number: https://equi.life?irad=908976&;irmp=2507476 Follow Me On IG @mathewthehealthcoach or Telegram: https://t.me/ThePanaceaConcept MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/mathewdiaz (event link)
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