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John Lennon spoof --(Imagine) NWO Communism
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883 views • August 04, 2021
In 2030, you will own nothing and you will be happy (also the beatings will continue until moral improves). So the Tokyo Olympics opened with the John Lennon original song (Imagine). Here is a spoof for the NWO version of that song: Imagine communism.
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