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Congress Uses Tips They Learned From Silicon Valley To Control You Cradle To Grave
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The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode to expose what is going on behind the scenes both in Silicon Valley and in our own government as the US continues to usurp authority not granted to the government in our Constitution in order to advance a world agenda that is demonic in nature. See for yourself and act!
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