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Col. Douglas Macgregor says Iran became the Graveyard of the U.S. Empire & Israel.
“The acid test for this military hegemony has been Iran & the US Armed Forces have lost. The world has concluded that the world they lived in of American military, political, & economic hegemony is over.”
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