COMUSAV Mundial International Conference 13-Aug-2022. (MEDIUM RESOLUTION)

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The World Health & Life Coalition COMUSAV Mundial, offered a Conference with the following topics:

00:00:16 Intro by Tanya Carmona, Moderator

00:02:15 Welcome by Dr. Pedro Chavez, Dir. of Training at COMUSAV Mundial

00:04:36 Interview to Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, PhD, DVM regarding Experimental COVID19 Vaccines & Monkey Pox

PRESENTATIONS BY DR. PEDRO CHAVEZ, MD.

00:55:17 Part 1- Chlorine Dioxide Solution:

History of ClO2, Prophylactic Management, COVID19 Treatment & Long Term Effects.

01:07:01 Part 2 - EMF "The Silent Enemy"

01:19:25 Part 3 - Summary of "BlueTruth" Documentary www.comusav.com/en/bluetruth

01:28:45 Part 4 - AI (Anti-Inoculation) Protocol with Chlorine Dioxide Solution, Alkaline Diet, Grounding, Electrical Pollution Hygiene, Zeolite, Sea Water, DMSO.

01:36:56 Presentation by Faustino Cortes, Nutritionist & Zeolites Expert. What Zeolite is, Mechanism of Action and How to Use Zeolite on the AI Protocol.

02:00:31 Presentation by Wil Spencer, The Body Electrician. Naturopath, Researcher, Author, Agriculturist, Engineer. Experience with Chlorine Dioxide.

02:14:34 Mechanism of Action of Chlorine Dioxide Solution Explained by Dr. Pedro Chavez.

02:18:53 Presentation by Dr. Michael Roth, PhD. "Vaccine", Graphene Oxide & Heavy Metal Detox with EDTA (Ethylene Diamine Tetraacetic Acid).

02:41:23 Invitation to attend COMUSAV Mundial's 2nd International 2-Day Conference on Oxidative Therapies & Regenerative Medicine Oct. 14 & 15-2022 in Guadalajara, Mexico. For more information visit: www.comusav.com/en/congreso

02:42:42 Presentation by Solina Brainin-Mattos, NDT. Vagal Nerve Stimulation and COVID Recovery. Holistic Wellness.

02:59:36 Presentation by Patty Velasco, Attorney at Law. Legal Aspects of Working with CDS.



Please visit our website and help by sharing our videos, you may also donate to our Non-Profit Organization: www.comusav.com/en

