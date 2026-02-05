Silent Hill 2 (2001, Playstation 2), part 3

Long search.



Silent Hill 2 is an action-adventure and survival horror game developed and published by Konami. It was also released for Xbox and PC.



Silent Hill 2 has its own story and does no continue the story of the first game. Instead of Harry Mason, you play James Sunderland, a seemingly normal man, who has come to Silent Hill in search of his wife, Mary. Some time ago, James received a letter by Mary, despite the fact that Mary died of a disease three years earlier. The letter tells him that she's in Silent Hill, where they've been before, and that she's waiting in their "special place". James has decided to search Silent Hill for Mary and get to the bottom of this.



You can run, strafe, examine and use objects, block and attack with melee weapons or firearms. As in the first game, the environment outside buildings is shrouded in fog, and you have a radio with you that will emit static noise whenever a monster is near. There is also the switch between the normal world and the warped other world as in the first game. At the beginning of the game, you can choose separate levels of difficulty for combat and puzzles.

