Up Next Cyber Corona!

As they devalue the digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum it's just another step towards re-enslaving the serfs and peasants. Globalist Dominance is rolling right along with it's plans for the New World Order and collapsing any avenues of dissent or individualism. The manipulation of the value serves them as a way to grab up more percentage thru panic selling. The next step will be a crashing of the web with a targeted virus in much the same way as Corona was used to panic the herd. Again concentrating the value and power into the hands of the globalists in ways never imagined before. The Rockefeller Foundations Plan " Lockstep" is what I couldn't remember the name of. Long since wiped but it should be archived somewhere in cyberspace.

"Praemonitus, Praemunitus"