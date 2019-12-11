Meat Prices Spike Across the Globe Are You Ready for a Financial Reset (921)

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New its Not CO2 its the Sun T-shirt
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🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
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Brazil meat prices spiking as China buys so much from the nation as China itself sets a new record for pork hyperinflation while also seeing spikes in vegetable pricing. US sending 1/2 hogs to China,so its only a matter of time before the US experiences the same as Brazil. Vyper Smart Contracts for global grain deliveries just around the corner.
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Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi
#china #brazil #vyper #smartcontracts #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution
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🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
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***Today's Story Links***
Meat Prices Spike 8% In Brazil, Threatening A Holiday-Gathering Mainstay For Many https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-fi...
China's Pork Hyperinflation Hits A Record 110%, Keeping Credit Growth In Check https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/chi...
China charts https://www.topdowncharts.com/home/ta...
China Food Inflation Charts https://tradingeconomics.com/china/fo...
China’s consumer prices rise at fastest clip in nearly 8 years, as pork prices continue to soar https://www.cnbc.com/2019/11/09/china...
Seasonality on cryptocurrency https://www.topdowncharts.com/single-...
Value of cryptocurrency in circulation https://www.topdowncharts.com/single-...
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