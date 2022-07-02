‘STUNNING’ statistics PROVE the church may be in DANGER

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Glenn Beck.
Jun 30, 2022 A recent report found that only 37 PERCENT of Christian pastors bring a ‘Biblical worldview’ with them to the pulpits. And, for Catholic priests, the numbers are even worse. Glenn breaks down these ‘STUNNING’ statistics which prove that the Christian church in America may be in BIG danger…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jslKSFDoh1I