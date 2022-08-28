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🔴 Powell Promises Pain, Markets Deliver - Ep 836
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227 views • August 28, 2022

Aug 28, 2022 · Jerome Powell no longer believes the economy will have a soft landing. · Joe Biden is creating severe moral hazards with student loan forgiveness. · Most unsold new homes on the market since aftermath of financial crisis. · Service sector is at its weakest since the depths of covid lockdowns. · More consumers are relying on savings and debt. · A Black Monday is possible. · Bond market investors are clueless to the reality of inflation. Thanks Ladder. Go to https://ladderlife.com/gold today to see if you’re instantly approved. Businesses only pay for quality applications matching the sponsored job description. Visit https://indeed.com/peter to start hiring now. 💬 Join my Locals community to get The Peter Schiff Show ad-free and a day early! Plus get access to special live reports and Q&As. Visit https://peterschiff.locals.com/ to become a member. 📈 Invest like me: https://schiffradio.com/invest 💯 RATE AND REVIEW on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PeterSchiff/... 🔔 SIGN UP FOR MY FREE NEWSLETTER: https://www.europac.com/ ⭐️ Schiff Gold News: http://www.SchiffGold.com/news 📘 Buy my newest book at http://www.tinyurl.com/RealCrash 👉 Follow Peter Schiff on Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/PeterSchiff 👉 Follow Peter Schiff on Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/PeterSchiff 👉 Follow Peter Schiff on Instagram: https://Instagram.com/PeterSchiffShow less

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