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Pt 2b THE SEARCH FOR THE RAPTURE BEGINS \ WATCH pt 2a first.
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23 views • April 06, 2021
PART ONE WILL BE UP TONIGHT------APRIL 7TH- 2021
Welcome to pt 2b of THE SEARCH FOR THE RAPTURE BEGINS.
WATCH THIS VIDEO SECOND. GO TO pt 2a FIRST.
I had to divide the video into 2 video’s because it was too long.
There is a pt 2a and a pt 2b.
In these two video's we will as a team search for the Rapture.
As team leader I will lead the way and present evidence that could lead us to a general time frame of when the Rapture might take place.
As part of the team you will scrutinize everything I say and make suggestions or add to what I say or subtract from what I say.
PART 1 IS AN ABSOLUTE MUST WATCH VIDEO.
We can not even consider looking for the Rapture if one believes that no one can know when the Rapture will take place.
Pt 1 proves beyond a reasonable doubt that when Jesus said no one can know He was talking about His Second Coming not the Rapture.
In pt 1 our title is: FALSE TEACHING OF NO ONE CAN KNOW WHEN THE RAPTURE WILL TAKE PLACE EXPOSED.
JOIN US AS WE TOGETHER EMBRACE AN ADVENTURE OF A LIFE TIME!
Welcome to pt 2b of THE SEARCH FOR THE RAPTURE BEGINS.
WATCH THIS VIDEO SECOND. GO TO pt 2a FIRST.
I had to divide the video into 2 video’s because it was too long.
There is a pt 2a and a pt 2b.
In these two video's we will as a team search for the Rapture.
As team leader I will lead the way and present evidence that could lead us to a general time frame of when the Rapture might take place.
As part of the team you will scrutinize everything I say and make suggestions or add to what I say or subtract from what I say.
PART 1 IS AN ABSOLUTE MUST WATCH VIDEO.
We can not even consider looking for the Rapture if one believes that no one can know when the Rapture will take place.
Pt 1 proves beyond a reasonable doubt that when Jesus said no one can know He was talking about His Second Coming not the Rapture.
In pt 1 our title is: FALSE TEACHING OF NO ONE CAN KNOW WHEN THE RAPTURE WILL TAKE PLACE EXPOSED.
JOIN US AS WE TOGETHER EMBRACE AN ADVENTURE OF A LIFE TIME!
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