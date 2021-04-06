Pt 2b THE SEARCH FOR THE RAPTURE BEGINS \ WATCH pt 2a first.

PART ONE WILL BE UP TONIGHT------APRIL 7TH- 2021

Welcome to pt 2b of THE SEARCH FOR THE RAPTURE BEGINS.

WATCH THIS VIDEO SECOND. GO TO pt 2a FIRST.

I had to divide the video into 2 video’s because it was too long.

There is a pt 2a and a pt 2b.



In these two video's we will as a team search for the Rapture.

As team leader I will lead the way and present evidence that could lead us to a general time frame of when the Rapture might take place.



As part of the team you will scrutinize everything I say and make suggestions or add to what I say or subtract from what I say.



PART 1 IS AN ABSOLUTE MUST WATCH VIDEO.

We can not even consider looking for the Rapture if one believes that no one can know when the Rapture will take place.



Pt 1 proves beyond a reasonable doubt that when Jesus said no one can know He was talking about His Second Coming not the Rapture.



In pt 1 our title is: FALSE TEACHING OF NO ONE CAN KNOW WHEN THE RAPTURE WILL TAKE PLACE EXPOSED.



JOIN US AS WE TOGETHER EMBRACE AN ADVENTURE OF A LIFE TIME!