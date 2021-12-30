© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth Behind Vaccine Passports
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • December 30, 2021
The World Health Organization and Government across the globe have been working together to adopt a digital vaccine passport, which will store each person’s vaccination records. This passport has already begun to create mass controversy by creating a two class system which gives one person more privileges over another. This short documentary was filmed over a 6 month span showing how this passport will be used, the censorship around the term covid-19, and the negative effects it’s already done with-in the workforce. Video can be found at https://themuze.org/portfolio/vaccine-passports
https://www.banned.video/
Bill Gates Is EVIL
https://www.banned.video/
Bill Gates Is EVIL
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.