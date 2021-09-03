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Dell: Episode 231: Feast of Consequences - Dr. Vladimir Zelenko [02.09.2021]
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10 views • September 03, 2021
Interview with Dr. Richard Bartlett & Dr. Vladimir Zelenko
China Fires Back on Covid Origin; ICAN Sues NIH; ACIP Rebuffs Biden & Plotkin; New Data Reveals Shocking Vaccine Risk; Dr. Bartlett on Monoclonal Antibodies; Dr. Zelenko Is On a Mission
Full show on 2:21:36 min here:
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
42593 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9EHl0rOPoCMb/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
China Fires Back on Covid Origin; ICAN Sues NIH; ACIP Rebuffs Biden & Plotkin; New Data Reveals Shocking Vaccine Risk; Dr. Bartlett on Monoclonal Antibodies; Dr. Zelenko Is On a Mission
Full show on 2:21:36 min here:
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
42593 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9EHl0rOPoCMb/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree/
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